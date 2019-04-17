Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Alliance is capable of stopping BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing the first BSP-SP-RLD alliance rally after the Election Commission campaigning ban on BSP chief Mayawati began on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav gave clean chit to her and said “she has done nothing wrong.”

“It appears that they are merely looking for faults in alliance leaders but the voice of ‘Behanji’ (Mayawati) cannot be subdued and the voting machine will reply (to EC) loud and clear,” he said.

“The alliance stands for unity and is capable of stopping BJP, which continues to spread hatred and divides society. The bar imposed on ‘Behanji’ will not affect the alliance fight against BJP and we will emerge winners,” said Akhilesh.

“The huge presence of party workers from alliance partners goes to show that our morale is high despite the dust storm of last night and all three colours -- red, blue and green (alliance parties’ colours), have merged and would emerge victorious again in second phase much like the first phase of polling,” said Akhilesh.

As the gathering raised slogan of ‘chowkidar chor hai’, Akhilesh said it was known to all but we need to snatch the ‘chowki’ (seat) of all such chowkidars.

“If our alliance of three parties is ‘mahamilawat’, then what we should call their alliance of more than 30 parties. BJP wants to divide us but we will foil their bid as youths are frustrated without jobs, farmers are not getting price for their crop, demonetisation led to deaths in queue and GST ended all business and yet government is manipulating figures to mislead masses,” he said.

“If they can bring notebandi (demonetisation) then we can give them ‘votebandi’.

Demonetisation and GST benefitted only 1% rich in nation because Modi is Prime Minister of these one per cent rich people and suggested ‘pakoda’ business to unemployed youth,” alleged Akhilesh.

He equated BJP with Congress in bringing up toilets without water. “We undertook development but BJP seems to be struck by disease of stopping work. Mayawati joined Agra with Delhi and I linked Agra with Lucknow through two expressways,” he said while calling symbol of BSP ‘hathi’ (elephant) as his ‘saathi’ (friend).

Nation needs PM, not ‘chowkidar’: Ajit

RLD chief Ajit Singh also spoke against the bar placed on Mayawati by EC.

“It is ‘part of a conspiracy’ but they would not succeed as Mayawati might not be present here physically but lives in the heart of her followers,” Singh said.

“BJP is to be voted out of power for sure and what they began from Muzaffarnagar riot is to be ended by alliance this time. This election will end ‘achhe din’ for Modi and same would come for voters. Modi changes suits thrice and never speaks truth yet claims to be ‘faqir’ (saint),” alleged Singh.

Focusing more on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh alleged that the man with ‘56 inch’ chest lacks place in his heart for poor, deprived and farmers. He urged the gathering not to watch television as they only campaign for Modi.

“The nation needs a Prime Minister and not a ‘chowkidar’ who will not only speak his mind but listen to the masses,” added Singh

The bar on ‘Behanji’ unjustified: S C Mishra

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra blamed BJP for deviating issues so that masses could not focus on their (BJP’s) failure in their five years.

“It was chief minister Yogi Adityanath who mentioned Ali and Bajrang Bali to cause religious divide and Mayawati was compelled to urge for unity amongst communities because BSP believes that both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours and we need them both,” said Mishra in his address.

“The bar imposed on Behanji was unjustified as no CD or proper time to reply was given to her,” he said. “The Election Commission is not only working under pressure, but is anti-Dalit,” Mishra said.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 09:52 IST