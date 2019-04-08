Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP complains to Election Commission against Mayawati’s ‘appeal’ to Muslims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has complained to the Election Commission (EC) against BSP chief Mayawati over her remarks at the BSP-SP-RLD rally in Deoband (Saharanpur) on Sunday.

UP BJP vice president JPS Rathore, in a written complaint to the EC, said Mayawati’s statement appealing to Muslims to not vote for a particular party was akin to inciting communal feelings. “We have requested the election commission to act against Mayawatiji so that such remarks aren’t made during elections,” Rathore said.

Meanwhile, chief electoral officer (CEO), UP said he will send the BJP's complaint and the recordings of the speeches at the rally to the Election Commission of India for follow-up. CEO, UP, L Venkateshwar Lu says: "We have sought recordings of all the three star campaigners, that is, BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh."

He further said that the returning officers of all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies have been directed to provide speech recordings and clips of ampaigners to the CEO’s office.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 03:47 IST