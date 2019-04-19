Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP criticises Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The BJP on Thursday attacked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for his purported statements on surgical strikes by Pakistan, saying the CM seemed to have a hotline to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and got direct information from there.

BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf also criticised Gehlot for his ‘casteist’ remark on President Ramnath Kovind and asked the election commission to ban him from campaigning. Saraf said Gehlot during a press conference on Thursday had said that not only India but Pakistan had also carried out surgical strikes but it was not talked about.

“Our government doesn’t know about it, people don’t know about it, their leader Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know about it. I think there is a hotline between Gehlot and Imran Khan through which Imran Khan has directly contacted Gehlot and told him that they carried out surgical strikes. There can’t be a more nonsensical and shameful statement,” Saraf told reporters.

“I want to ask Gehlot how he got this information. He should tell who gave him this information and when and how he got the information. He should explain why he made this statement.”

Saraf said the Congress claims they are true nationalists but their manifesto talks of removing the sedition law and abrogating articles 370 and 35 A of the constitution and removing AFSPA and supports those who made anti-national slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He claimed said that Modi was a true nationalist and had taken revenge on Pakistan for the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks by carrying out the surgical strikes in Pakistan territory.

Saraf said Gehlot had also insulted the President by his statement that Kovind was made president because he is a Dalit. He said these statements show that Gehlot and the Congress are desperate as they know they are losing all 25 LS seats in the state.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said the BJP was misinterpreting Gehlot’s statements for its own political gain. “Gehlot is a seasoned politician; he does not make loose statements,” Sharma said.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:50 IST