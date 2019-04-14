Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Candidates to bear all expenses of star campaigners

If star campaigners campaign for a particular candidate contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, other expenses of the campaigners such as food and accommodations will be added to candidates’ expenditure account, election officials said in a press communique on Saturday.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Jharkhand, L Khiyangate said if star campaigners campaign for any candidate in his/ her constituency, other expenses including the accommodation, food arrangements, would be added to the account of the candidate. “If the start campaigner visits the second constituency for the promotion of another candidate availing the facilities of food and accommodation in one constituency, the expenditure will be shared between the two candidates,” Khiyangate said.

The CEO also clarified about the number of star campaigners for recognized and unrecognized parties. He said the number of star campaigners for a recognized party should not be more than 40, while for other party the restriction was 20.

Khiyangate said expenditure incurred by star campaigners on account of travel by aircraft, helicopter or any other means would added to the account of respective political party. “If star campaigner is a candidate, the cost of propulsion of the vehicle in the constituency will be credited to his election expenditure account,” he said.

The CEO said if a candidate or his election agent shared stage with a star campaigner in a public rally or meeting, all expenditure of the rally, other than the star campaigner, would be added to candidates’ account.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 10:08 IST