Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Constituency profile of Madhepura, Bihar

The Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar has seen some high-profile contestants such as Lalu Prasad, Sharad Yadav and Pappu Yadav.

In 2009, Shard Yadav, then with JD(U) defeated RJD’s Ravindra Charan Yadav but in 2014 Lok Sabha polls Pappy Yadav of the RJD defeated Sharad Yadav.

This time, both Sharad Yadav and Pappu Yadav have floated their own outfits. While Sharad Yadav, after breaking off from Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) over his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has floated Loktantrik Janata Dal, Pappu Yadav has floated Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik.

Following the Grand Alliance poll pact, Sharad Yadav will contest on the RJD symbol and will eventually merge with it.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23

Here is all you need to know about Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Madhepura

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Madhepura

Date of voting: April 23

Sitting MP, Party: Pappu Yadav, RJD

Winning margin in 2014: 56,209

Runner up name, party: Sharad Yadav, JD(U)

Number of voters in 2014: 508,914

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.97%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,604

Number of women voters: 525,885

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:34 IST