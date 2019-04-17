Lok Sabha elections 2019: EVMs carried on auto-rickshaw stirs row in Telangana

Officials of Telangana’s Jagitial district were spotted shifting several electronic voting machines (EVMs) in an auto-rickshaw around midnight on Monday, in another incident that has fuelled suspicions about their security and reliability.

On Monday, media persons clicked pictures of EVMs being unloaded from an auto-rickshaw in Jagitial after a tip-off that they were being shifted from the local tehsildar’s office to a strong room. A senior reporter of a vernacular daily, Srinivas, said, “The officials told us they wanted to shift the EVMs used to train election workers to the strong room. But by the time they reached, the strong room was locked. So, they returned to tehsildar’s office...”

Jagitial joint collector B Rajesham said the EVMs shifted were of M2 make, used in training of election officers but added that action would be taken against the officials for shifting the EVMs around midnight. Jagitial falls in Nizamabad constituency, represented by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana CM

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 00:11 IST