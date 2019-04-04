Lok Sabha elections 2019| Father son in fray: Kamal Nath and son from Chhindwara; five more in Odisha

The Congress on Thursday announced that Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath will be contesting from Chhindwara assembly constituency and his son Nakul Nath from Lok Sabha constituency with the same name.

Kamal Nath, who is chief of the state Congress, did not contest in the 2018 assembly election. Deepak Saxena, who was elected in 2018 assembly elections, vacated his seat for Kamal Nath by resigning from the state assembly.

There are also other fathers and sons contesting in 2019 elections. Damodar Rout of the BJP is contesting from Balikuda Erasama assembly constituency while his son Sambit Routray is contesting on rival BJD ticket from Paradip assembly constituency. The Congress has fielded Narasingha Mishra from Bolangir assembly and his son Samarendra Mishra from Lok Sabha constituency.

Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das is party nominee from Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency and his son Sagar Charan Das is contesting from Bhawanipatna assembly constituency, which falls in the Kalahandi Lok Sabha.

Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik is contesting from Bhandaripokhari and Ghasipura assembly constituencies whereas is son Nabajyoti Patnaik is contesting from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency. George Tirkey of Congress is contesting from Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency and his son Rohit Joseph from Biramitrapur assembly from the same party.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has announced 21 candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats and BJP for 18. Apart from Nakul Nath other candidates whose names were announced on Thursday include Congress legal cell chairman Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, former state Congress president Arun Yadav from Khandwa, Pratap Singh Lodhi from Damoh, Dr Govind Muzaalda from Khargone (ST), Kamal Maravi from Mandala (ST), Siddharth Tiwari from Rewa, Prabhu Singh Thakur from Sagar, Rajaram Tripathi from Satna, former leader Opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh from Sidhi, Babulal Malviya from Ujjain (SC) and Prahlad Tipaniya from Dewas (SC).

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 21:32 IST