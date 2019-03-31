Lok Sabha elections 2019: Giriraj Singh draws fire after sharing dais with JD (U) leader on bail

Known for his abrasive remarks, BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh once again courted controversy on Sunday by sharing stage in Begusarai with Bihar’s former social welfare minister Manju Verma, currently on bail in a case related to Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Verma was present at a public meeting, organized by Singh to kick off his election campaign at Begusarai, where he launched a scathing attack on CPI nominee Kanaihya Kumar saying “meri ladai jail aur bail walon se hai (my fight is with those in jail or on bail)”.

As the NDA candidate from Begusarai trained guns on his opponents, Manju Verma, who is a legislator from Cheria Bariarpur could barely restrain herself from laughing. She was on the dais as the leader of alliance partner — JD (U), despite her brush with jail and bail.

Verma had been lodged in Begusarai jail since November after 50 cartridges were seized during CBI raids from her in-laws place last August in the ongoing efforts to nab her husband Chandeshwar Verma, whose name cropped up in the infamous shelter home case after main accused Brajesh Thakur took his name.

She resigned as social welfare minister in August and evaded arrest along with her husband for three months before surrendering on November 20 in a local court in Begusarai. The Patna High Court granted her bail on March 12.

The pictures of Verma on the dais went viral on social media evoking sharp reactions from netizens, who took to Twitter to express their strong reservation. “This is beyond disgust, @BJP4India,” tweeted one, while another suggested that BJP should keep such people aside, in response to ANI’s tweet on the matter.

RJD national vice president Shivanad Tiwary was more direct. “Giriraj ki naiyya doobne wali hai, isliye we keechad mein phase hain (Giriraj’s boat is about to sink, therefore he is stuck in mud),” Tiwary said.

Rajya Sabha member and RJD nominee for Patliputra Lok Sabha seat Misa Bharti said “aise logon ko janata dekh rahi hai (public is watching such persons).”

Giriraj Singh who had been sulking over being shifted from Nawada to Begusarai, is locked in a triangular contest with former JNU students union leader and CPI candidate Kaniahya Kumar and RJD nominee Tanveer Hasan.

This is not the first time, Singh has found himself in the thick of controversy. He has asked people, who question Prime Minster Narendra Modi, to go to Pakistan and more recently said that those not attending PM Modi’s March 3 rally in the state capital would be viewed as Pakistanis. Incidentally, he had failed to turn up at the rally himself.

