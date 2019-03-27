Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Haryana CM Khattar kick off BJP campaign from Panipat

Haryana Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday kicked off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign in the state by taking out a road show in Panipat.

The five km road show, which is part of the ‘Connect to people’ campaign, started from Shiv Chowk. The CM stopped at more than 20 locations and addressed a public meeting at Ram Lal Chowk.

He was accompanied by cabinet minister Krishan Panwar and local MLAs Mahipal Dhanda, Rohita Rewri and other BJP leaders.

“The huge turnout in today’s road show is enough to prove they have made up their mind to ensure BJP’s thumping win in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections,” the CM said while addressing a gathering at Panipat’s Ram Lal Chowk. “The dangal (wrestling) for Lok Sabha elections has already begun and we are confident that the BJP candidates will win all the 10 seats in the state,” he added.

In a brief interaction with the media, the CM said he was keen to contest the assembly elections from Karnal again but the decision will be taken by the party leadership.

On a question about Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala’s resignation from the leader of opposition, Khattar said he has taken the decision as INLD’s numbers in the assembly have come down.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:52 IST