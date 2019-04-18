Lok Sabha elections 2019: Left to support candidates of Congress-led alliance in Pune district

The Pune district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has extended its support to all four Congress nominees contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Pune district. The district committee announced its decision on Wednesday.

Addressing the press conference, party leaders said that support is being extended at the local level to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena candidates.

“The BJP government has failed to fulfil every promise made during the 2014 elections. In fact, the BJP government has taken many decisions to benefit private businessmen like Ambani and Adani,” said Ajit Abhyankar, member of state committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Abhyankar also alleged that unemployment rate has touched the highest in the last 45 years. The BJP government has failed to generate new jobs while four crore people lost their jobs. He added that now there is a need to change the government.

Natha Shingade,secretary of district committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist), said,“The Modi government has been ignoring public issues by appealing to the nationalism sentiment repeatedly. Hence, it is necessary to defeat the BJP to secure secular and constitutional values of our democracy.”

Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also decided to support candidates of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance in Maharashtra. As a result of which MNS chief Raj Thackeray launched his state-wide campaign against BJPthe -Sena government and planned to conduct 10 election rallies in western Maharashtra. As a part of it, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has organised an election campaign rally in Pune to support Congress candidate Mohan Joshi on Thursday.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 17:06 IST