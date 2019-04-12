Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Liquor worth Rs1.06 crore seized in Pune district

The Pune district administration and State excise department has seized 98,082 litres of liquor from four Lok Sabha constituencies falling under Pune district. The value of the liquor seizure in the district is Rs 1.06 crore.

Of this, the seizure from Baramati is the highest in the district.

The liquor seized spans a time frame from March 10 (start of the model code of conduct) till April 10. Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “Administration is taking various actions in the district, like seizing liquor and drugs, and we are updating data every day.”

As per data available with the election commission of India, the maximum liquor seized in the country has been from Maharashtra - 22.11 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 17.09 crore.

This drive to seize illegal items violating the election code of conduct has been undertaken by the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the rural police and the state excise department.

In Pune district, maximum liquor seized is from the rural area, at 51,115 litres.

Busting the booze fuse

Seizures between March 10 (start of model code of conduct) and April 10

Lok Sabha constituency/ Liquor seized, in litres/ value of liquorseized

Pune /12,012/2.46 lakh

Maval/27,502/8.41 lakh

Baramati/41,681/9.89 lakh

Shirur/15,980/11.89 lakh

State excise department/11,717/74.28 lakh

