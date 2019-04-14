Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: ‘SP-BSP lack vision for development’: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address two poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad and Aligarh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Silchar in southern Assam on Sunday in her first campaign trip outside Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka will hold a roadshow in Silchar, the constituency of Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev who is battling both anti-incumbency and likely fallout of Congress’ opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as she seeks another Lok Sabha term. Silchar in Barak Valley will vote in the second phase on April 18.

Follow LIVE updates here:

5:16 PM IST Pension to famers and small businessmen will boost their self esteem: PM Modi As of our manifesto, we have promised pension to every small farmer and shopkeeper. The scheme will make sure these traders and farmers are not dependent on anyone for their financial needs. The scheme will boost their self esteem: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad





5:07 PM IST PM Modi questions SP-BSP alliance Mayawati has joined hands with people who once used to threaten to give her same treatment what Saddam Hussain got in his last days. Same goes with Akhilesh, he was gone so low for politics that he forgot Mayawati suggested treatment at Mental centre for Mulayam Singh: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh





5:03 PM IST ‘I am Gaali proof now’: PM Modi Mayawati and Akhilesh have been abusing me, but abuses have been hurdled at me for over two decades now. I am Gaali proof now: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh





4: 59 PM IST SP-BSP lack vision for development: PM Modi SP-BSP has not yet showcased their vision for a better nation, they do not even have a vision for a better India, how will they take India towards development without the vision: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad





4: 54 PM IST PM Modi appreciates NDA’s foreign policy Foreign policies of NDA government helped India to get new allies, whole was standing with us when we decided to launch surgical strikes on Terrorism: PM Modi in Moradabad





4: 50 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Moradabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad पीएम मोदी की मुरादाबाद में विशाल जनसभा। लाइव सुनें 9345014501 पर। #HarVoteModiKo https://t.co/LQPRIxYSSt — BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2019





3:36 PM IST Government companies to purchase 25% requirements from Cottage industries: PM Modi We have decided that government companies will purchase 25 percent from cottage industry run by small businessmen of the country. GM scheme promises to purchase from small make without broker: PM Modi in Aligarh





3: 31 PM IST PM is accountable for bad then he must be credited for good also: PM Modi in Aligarh If in case there was any casualty in surgical strikes or air strikes, then who would have been responsible? I knew I am accountable if there is any harm to our soldiers, but the opposition cannot give credits to us for good work: PM Modi in Aligarh





3:29 PM IST People who are not contesting on even 40 seats, dream to be PM: PM Modi in Aligarh Taking a jibe on SP-BSP alliance, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred them as people who are not contesting on 40 seats but dream of becoming Prime Minister.





3: 28 PM IST SP-BSP has miscalculated the election maths: PM Modi SP-BSP has miscalculated the election maths, after elections the alliance will be forced to shut their shops and buy locks from Aligarh: PM Modi in Aligarh





3:25 PM IST PM Modi without naming blames SP-BSP for western UP riots Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminds Muzaffarnagar riot in Aligarh, without naming blames SP-BSP for the riot.





3:19 PM IST ‘Due to Ambedkar’s efforts, a chaiwala is PM now’, says Modi It is the blessings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar that a chai is PM today : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UP’s Aligarh





3:12 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh PM Modi addresses poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. पीएम मोदी अलीगढ़ में विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए। लाइव सुनें 9345014501 पर। #HarVoteModiKo https://t.co/KCsvZbDHC6 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2019





1: 20 PM IST Opposition to demand count of at least 50% paper trail of VVPAT in Supreme Court Abhishek Singhvi, Congress: Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPAT. We will demand the same in Supreme Court. Abhishek Singhvi, Congress: Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPAT. We will demand the same in Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/8afjSxBqOc — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019





1: 19 PM IST Congress attacks claims fault in EVMs Abhishek Singhvi, Congress, at Opposition’s press conference: Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don’t think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds, reports ANI. Abhishek Singhvi, Congress, at Opposition's press conference: Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don't think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds pic.twitter.com/78qLE0QlZ7 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019





1: 13 PM IST Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi from Assam PM Modi toured the world over, but did not spend even minutes with any family in Varanasi in five years: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam.





1: 15 PM IST Priyanka Gandhi holds road show in Assam Assam: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party’s MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev, reports news agency ANI. Assam: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev. pic.twitter.com/aZwB0sQHe1 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019





1:14 PM IST Names of 25 lakh voters got deleted, all EC did was apologise: Chandrababu Naidu 25 lakh voters got their names deleted from the voters list, but all Election Commission did was apologise. The demands to go back to ballot papers are not new, EC must pay attention to them: Chandrababu Naidu





1: 11 PM IST Many nations returned to ballots papers, we must also: Chandrababu Naidu Many nations have returned back to paper trials even after adopting EVMs then why cannot we go back to ballot papers: Chandrababu Naidu at opposition leaders meet





1:06 PM IST ‘Paper trail indispensable for EVMs’: Chandrababu Naidu after opposition meet Opposition leaders meet in Delhi, raise doubts over faulty EVMs . Chandrababu Naidu says only paper trail can restore people’s believe in the voting process.





12:47 PM IST Mehbooba Mufti counters PM Modi’s nepotism remark Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then ? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then ? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India https://t.co/8vNDz6WmjJ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2019





12:18 PM IST NDA government brought better infrastructure in J&K: PM Modi NDA government has brought AIIMS, engineering colleges and better infrastructure for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who were waiting for these facilities for over 60 years: PM Modi in J&K’s Kathua





12: 14 PM IST NYAY scheme a big bluff: PM Modi NYAY scheme a bluff, Congress cannot deliver justice to the Kashmiri Pandits or the victims of 1984 sikh riots: PM Modi





12: 12 PM IST Congress after Mahatma Gandhi a different Congress: PM Modi Congress after Mahatma Gandhi is a different Congress, they are contaminated now. They want to remove armed forces from the Kashmir. Congress wants to sit and talk with the terrorists, we will not tolerate all this: PM Modi





12:09 PM IST J&K exploited by Mufti and Abdullah families: PM Modi in J&K’s Kathua Jammu and Kashmir has been exploited by the families of Mufti and Abdullah, these two families have brought Kashmir to such bad shape. I challenge them to bring their entire family in the polls, BJP will defeat all of them for the betterment of Kashmir: PM Modi





12:06 PM IST End of nepotism in politics, is real tribute to Ambedkar: PM Modi Dr. BR Ambedkar had always believed that nepotism will bring problems for the country, he wanted to bring down the nepotism so every Indian can achieve heights in new fields: PM Modi





12:01 PM IST Earlier Pak issued fake warning, now leaders of J&K are issuing: PM Modi Earlier Pakistan used to issue warning of Nuclear weapon, now leaders of J&K have been issuing warning of two Prime Ministers in India but they don’t know, like we debunked the fake warnings of Pakistan, we will do it with the warning of these leaders: PM Modi





11: 59 am IST Congress believe Armed forces are medium to earn money: PM Modi Congress has seen Armed forces as a medium to earn money, they always keep an eye on the defence deals : PM Modi





11: 57 am IST Congress has always doubted valour of Armed Forces: PM Modi Every Indian feels pride when we talk about Surgical strikes and air strikes, but opposition, especially Congress has some problems with these words. Congress have doubts on the valour of our Armed forces. This is why they never allowed Armed forces to take strong steps against Terrorists: PM Modi





11:54 am IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets Amarinder Singh for skipping Jallianwala Bagh event Vice President who is not affiliated to any political party, but he went to Jallianwala Bagh to pay homage to martyr, but the Congress Chief Minister Amrinder Singh skipped the event for political reason: PM Modi





11: 49 am IST Stronger wave for BJP in 2019, than 2014: PM Modi Wave in 2019 is stronger than 2014, BJP will get triple seats than Congress: PM Modi in J&K





11: 47 am IST Heavy voter turnout reply to those who support Pakistan: PM Modi IN the first phase of elections people have turned in huge numbers to cast their votes, this proves that people of India have given apt reply to the alliance and those who side with Pakistan: PM Modi





11:45 am IST PM Modi addresses poll rally in J&K Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir. LIVE: PM @narendramodi addresses public meeting in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir. https://t.co/zLPNU1Jque #HarVoteModiKo — BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2019



