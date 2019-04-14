Today in New Delhi, India
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: ‘SP-BSP lack vision for development’: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in UP’s Moradabad and Aligarh

By HT Correspondent | Apr 14, 2019 17:24 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address two poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad and Aligarh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Silchar in southern Assam on Sunday in her first campaign trip outside Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka will hold a roadshow in Silchar, the constituency of Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev who is battling both anti-incumbency and likely fallout of Congress’ opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as she seeks another Lok Sabha term. Silchar in Barak Valley will vote in the second phase on April 18.

Follow LIVE updates here:

5:16 PM IST

Pension to famers and small businessmen will boost their self esteem: PM Modi

As of our manifesto, we have promised pension to every small farmer and shopkeeper. The scheme will make sure these traders and farmers are not dependent on anyone for their financial needs. The scheme will boost their self esteem: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad

5:07 PM IST

PM Modi questions SP-BSP alliance

Mayawati has joined hands with people who once used to threaten to give her same treatment what Saddam Hussain got in his last days. Same goes with Akhilesh, he was gone so low for politics that he forgot Mayawati suggested treatment at Mental centre for Mulayam Singh: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

5:03 PM IST

‘I am Gaali proof now’: PM Modi

Mayawati and Akhilesh have been abusing me, but abuses have been hurdled at me for over two decades now. I am Gaali proof now: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh

4: 59 PM IST

SP-BSP lack vision for development: PM Modi

SP-BSP has not yet showcased their vision for a better nation, they do not even have a vision for a better India, how will they take India towards development without the vision: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad

4: 54 PM IST

PM Modi appreciates NDA’s foreign policy

Foreign policies of NDA government helped India to get new allies, whole was standing with us when we decided to launch surgical strikes on Terrorism: PM Modi in Moradabad

4: 50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Moradabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad

 

3:36 PM IST

Government companies to purchase 25% requirements from Cottage industries: PM Modi

We have decided that government companies will purchase 25 percent from cottage industry run by small businessmen of the country. GM scheme promises to purchase from small make without broker: PM Modi in Aligarh

3: 31 PM IST

PM is accountable for bad then he must be credited for good also: PM Modi in Aligarh

If in case there was any casualty in surgical strikes or air strikes, then who would have been responsible? I knew I am accountable if there is any harm to our soldiers, but the opposition cannot give credits to us for good work: PM Modi in Aligarh

3:29 PM IST

People who are not contesting on even 40 seats, dream to be PM: PM Modi in Aligarh

Taking a jibe on SP-BSP alliance, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred them as people who are not contesting on 40 seats but dream of becoming Prime Minister.

3: 28 PM IST

SP-BSP has miscalculated the election maths: PM Modi

SP-BSP has miscalculated the election maths, after elections the alliance will be forced to shut their shops and buy locks from Aligarh: PM Modi in Aligarh

3:25 PM IST

PM Modi without naming blames SP-BSP for western UP riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminds Muzaffarnagar riot in Aligarh, without naming blames SP-BSP for the riot.

3:19 PM IST

‘Due to Ambedkar’s efforts, a chaiwala is PM now’, says Modi

It is the blessings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar that a chai is PM today : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UP’s Aligarh

3:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh

PM Modi addresses poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.

 

1: 20 PM IST

Opposition to demand count of at least 50% paper trail of VVPAT in Supreme Court

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress: Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPAT. We will demand the same in Supreme Court.

 

1: 19 PM IST

Congress attacks claims fault in EVMs

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress, at Opposition’s press conference: Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don’t think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds, reports ANI.

 

1: 13 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi from Assam

PM Modi toured the world over, but did not spend even minutes with any family in Varanasi in five years: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam.

1: 15 PM IST

Priyanka Gandhi holds road show in Assam

Assam: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party’s MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev, reports news agency ANI.

 

1:14 PM IST

Names of 25 lakh voters got deleted, all EC did was apologise: Chandrababu Naidu

25 lakh voters got their names deleted from the voters list, but all Election Commission did was apologise. The demands to go back to ballot papers are not new, EC must pay attention to them: Chandrababu Naidu

1: 11 PM IST

Many nations returned to ballots papers, we must also: Chandrababu Naidu

Many nations have returned back to paper trials even after adopting EVMs then why cannot we go back to ballot papers: Chandrababu Naidu at opposition leaders meet

1:06 PM IST

‘Paper trail indispensable for EVMs’: Chandrababu Naidu after opposition meet

Opposition leaders meet in Delhi, raise doubts over faulty EVMs . Chandrababu Naidu says only paper trail can restore people’s believe in the voting process.

12:47 PM IST

Mehbooba Mufti counters PM Modi’s nepotism remark

Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then ? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

 

12:18 PM IST

NDA government brought better infrastructure in J&K: PM Modi

NDA government has brought AIIMS, engineering colleges and better infrastructure for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who were waiting for these facilities for over 60 years: PM Modi in J&K’s Kathua

12: 14 PM IST

NYAY scheme a big bluff: PM Modi

NYAY scheme a bluff, Congress cannot deliver justice to the Kashmiri Pandits or the victims of 1984 sikh riots: PM Modi

12: 12 PM IST

Congress after Mahatma Gandhi a different Congress: PM Modi

Congress after Mahatma Gandhi is a different Congress, they are contaminated now. They want to remove armed forces from the Kashmir. Congress wants to sit and talk with the terrorists, we will not tolerate all this: PM Modi

12:09 PM IST

J&K exploited by Mufti and Abdullah families: PM Modi in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir has been exploited by the families of Mufti and Abdullah, these two families have brought Kashmir to such bad shape. I challenge them to bring their entire family in the polls, BJP will defeat all of them for the betterment of Kashmir: PM Modi

12:06 PM IST

End of nepotism in politics, is real tribute to Ambedkar: PM Modi

Dr. BR Ambedkar had always believed that nepotism will bring problems for the country, he wanted to bring down the nepotism so every Indian can achieve heights in new fields: PM Modi

12:01 PM IST

Earlier Pak issued fake warning, now leaders of J&K are issuing: PM Modi

Earlier Pakistan used to issue warning of Nuclear weapon, now leaders of J&K have been issuing warning of two Prime Ministers in India but they don’t know, like we debunked the fake warnings of Pakistan, we will do it with the warning of these leaders: PM Modi

11: 59 am IST

Congress believe Armed forces are medium to earn money: PM Modi

Congress has seen Armed forces as a medium to earn money, they always keep an eye on the defence deals : PM Modi

11: 57 am IST

Congress has always doubted valour of Armed Forces: PM Modi

Every Indian feels pride when we talk about Surgical strikes and air strikes, but opposition, especially Congress has some problems with these words. Congress have doubts on the valour of our Armed forces. This is why they never allowed Armed forces to take strong steps against Terrorists: PM Modi

11:54 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets Amarinder Singh for skipping Jallianwala Bagh event

Vice President who is not affiliated to any political party, but he went to Jallianwala Bagh to pay homage to martyr, but the Congress Chief Minister Amrinder Singh skipped the event for political reason: PM Modi

11: 49 am IST

Stronger wave for BJP in 2019, than 2014: PM Modi

Wave in 2019 is stronger than 2014, BJP will get triple seats than Congress: PM Modi in J&K

11: 47 am IST

Heavy voter turnout reply to those who support Pakistan: PM Modi

IN the first phase of elections people have turned in huge numbers to cast their votes, this proves that people of India have given apt reply to the alliance and those who side with Pakistan: PM Modi

11:45 am IST

PM Modi addresses poll rally in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir.

 

9.55 am IST

Priyanka Gandhi campaigning in Silchar will make our win easier: Cong general secretary

“Priyanka Gandhi coming and campaigning in Silchar will make our win easier,” said Abhijit Pal, general secretary, Congress, Cachar district committee.

