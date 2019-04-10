Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Justice done today, says Rahul Gandhi on SC ruling on Rafale review

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from his family pocket borough — Amethi — on Wednesday. Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who lost to Gandhi in Amethi in 2014, will follow suit a day later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Baramati. BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to address public meeting in Odisha.

1:45 pm IST SC has done justice today, says Rahul Gandhi “I have been saying that the PM has given Airforce funds - Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. There is corruption in the Rafale deal. If the PM debates the issue with me, he will not be able to face the people of country. I thank the Supreme Court, it has done justice today,” said Rahul Gandhi.





12:55 pm IST Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi Congress president Rahul Gandhi files his nomination from Amethi for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra accompanied him. : ANI Congress President Rahul Gandhi files his nomination from Amethi for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra also present. pic.twitter.com/EvNswqEm3N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2019





12:25 pm IST Sonia Gandhi arrives at District Collector office in Amethi Sonia Gandhi has arrived at District Collector office in Amethi, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. : ANI





12:14 pm IST Congress leaders Sanjay Singh, Pramod Tiwari join Rahul Gandhi at roadshow Congress leaders Sanjay Singh and Pramod Tiwari have joined Rahul Gandhi at the roadshow. The roadshow witnesses a huge crowd, dancing to drum beats, showering flower petals on the leaders and welcoming them.





12:07 pm IST Huge crowd welcomes Rahul, flower petals showered on Cong leaders There is a huge crowd on both sides of the roadshow. Flower petals are being showered on them and Congress workers are dancing to drum beats.





12.05 pm IST Rahul begins Amethi roadshow Congress president Rahul Gandhi began his roadshow in Amethi before filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is being accompanied by his sister Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra.





11:51 am IST ‘Airstrike affected Congress’: PM Modi “Airstrike was against Pakistan, but it affected Congress in India”, said PM Modi during his rally in Gujarat’s Junagarh.





11:35 am IST ‘After Karnataka, Congress has now turned MP into ATM’: PM on I-T raids “In last 3-4 days you would’ve seen sacks full of cash of Congress leaders being found. It has not been even 6 months of govt in MP. Congress had turned Karnataka into their ATM now they’ve turned MP into ATM. Fate of Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh won’t be any different,” said PM Modi at his rally. : ANI





11:30 am IST ‘Congress filling stomach of its leaders at the expense of poor children’: PM “Congress has snatched away food from poor children, snatched away their meal & is filling the stomach of its own leaders. Congress is looting the money designated for pregnant women,” said PM Modi in Junagarh. : ANI PM Modi in Junagarh, Gujarat: Congress has snatched away food from poor children, snatched away their meal & is filling the stomach of its own leaders. Congress is looting the money designated for pregnant women. https://t.co/At7e3DFiiX — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019





11:23 am IST ‘Congress’s identity is linked to corruption’: PM “A new name has been added to the list of corruption by Congress. Congress’ identity is linked to corruption under many names. But now a new scam, along with evidence, has been added to the account of Congress leaders - Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala,” said PM Modi in Gujarat rally.





11:22 am IST ‘Have come here to give you account of work done in 5 yrs’: PM “I have come here to give you an account of the work done in 5 years. I have come here to take your order for the next 5 years. Are you proud of the work done by your son, this chowkidaar? Are you proud that there is not a single blot of corruption?” said PM Modi in Junagarh, Gujarat.





11:12 am IST ‘Irani spent 44 hours in her constituency, Rahul 744’: Congress leader Deepak Singh Congress leader Deepak Singh said Irani has visited Amethi 15 times since 2014 elections, spent 44 hours there and scrapped 15 schemes meant for the constituency. Rahul Gandhi, however, has spent 744 hours in his constituency as big as that of the Congress’s, he tweeted.





11:01 am IST ‘Will shower flowers on our leaders’: Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi Congress leader Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi had said they will welcome their leaders in Amethi by showering flowers on them. “The party workers are excited about Rahul Gandhi’s nomination,” he said.





10:56 am IST Smriti Irani to file nomination a day after Rahul Gandhi Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who lost to Gandhi in Amethi in 2014, will file her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat a day after Rahul Gandhi.





10:43 am IST Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Amethi. He will be filing nomination papers from the Lok Sabha seat today. Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi. He will file his nomination for #LokSabhaElections2019 from the Lok Sabha constituency today. pic.twitter.com/CywtKeQwCN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2019



