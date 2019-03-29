Lok Sabha elections 2019: Nomination day 1 logs 48 forms, but zero applications

No candidate filed their papers on the first day of the Lok Sabha election nomination process at the Pune district collectorate on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Naval Kishore Ram, district collector said, “We distributed 48 forms. However, no one filed the nomination on Thursday. The candidates collected the forms. We expect the process of nomination to expedite from Friday. ”

According to officials, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates — guardian minister Girish Bapat for Pune and Kanchan Kaul for Baramati — are likely to file their nominations on April 2.

As per the two-phase poll schedule for Pune district, April 4 is the last date for filing nominations for Pune and Baramati constituencies, while the last date for Maval and Shirur constituencies is April 9. Pune and Baramati will vote on April 22, while Maval and Shirur will vote on April 29.

Speaking about the projected increase in voter turnout, Ram said, “We expect at least 10 to 12 per cent increase in the voter turnout for Pune district. This is the result of the efforts taken by sections of society who have worked in spreading awareness on voter enrolment.”

According to Ram, the current number of voters eligible to vote in Pune district is 74, 98, 221. At least 10, 000 voters are in the pending list which will be enrolled in the final list.

Vote for strong government

A group of citizens have come together to spread awareness about the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Their aim is to urge people to “vote for strong government”, according to Yashwant Gharpure, 86, one of the members of the group.

“From 1950 to 2014, only a small per cent of the population was voting. Even now, a valuable per cent of educated youth do not cast their vote. They celebrate it as a holiday. This must change in order to bring in a strong government which is not bogged down by limitations of coalition,” said Gharpure. The group is distributing badges with goddess Saraswati on “vote for strong government” inscribed on it at a cost of Rs 5 each.

The members spoke about drawing inspiration from the famous Marathi film, ‘Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy’. The group has formed 18-20 smaller groups which worked on colony-level to registration and are spreading awareness by speaking to people.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:58 IST