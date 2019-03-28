Lok Sabha elections 2019: Parties told to ensure eco-friendly disposal of material in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh election commission has directed candidates contesting the upcoming general elections to ensure eco-friendly disposal of campaign material.

State chief electoral officer VL Kantharao on Thursday issued a notice directing all political parties to include the purchase as well as disposal of campaign materials in their poll expenses.

“Environment ministry requested the Election Commission of India to direct parties to campaign in an environment-friendly manner. ECI also issued an advisory to political parties to not use any product made of plastics...,” Kantharao said.“...I asked them (parties) to dispose all the poll materials properly after the election and also curb wastages related to mass feasts organised during political rallies. The parties and candidates neither can just leave the posters and banners nor can they burn them,” he said. The CEO also directed municipal corporations to charge money from the political parties if they require extra arrangements for disposal of materials.

Bhopal municipal corporation commissioner B Vijay Dutta said, “...We will charge a nominal fee if the disposal is possible... But if the disposal of materials needs extra arrangements, we will charge according to the expenses.”

Environmentalist Sudhir Sapra said: “Most of the political parties burn their campaign materials while cleaning offices and that it is hazardous for the environment. This is a good move as it will motivate parties to use eco-friendly material.”

