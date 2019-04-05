Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Satara Shrimant Chhatrapati’s bitcoin (ad)venture not crown jewel

When in Satara, the title Shrimant Chhatrapati prefixes the name of Udyanraje Bhosale; a mark of the respect and veneration this descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji draws.

In terms of bitcoin assets, however, Udyanraje Bhosale’s online empire has taken a beating, as his affidavit revealing his income and assets, claims.

The affidavit, submitted at time of filing of nomination, declares his profession as ‘sukhvastu’, translates to well- settled. His investment in the cryptocurrency bitcoin might have something to do with that. Bhosale invested Rs10 lakh in bitcoin in the name of his wife, Damyantiraje Bhosale. However, the current value of Bhosale’s bitcoin investment is listed at Rs 4 lakh.

In box office terms few politicians in Maharashtra can match Udyanraje Bhosale’s style and shoot from the hip diplomacy. Like filmstar Rajnikant down south (and in Japan), Udyanraje Bhosale in Satara carries a certain aura, which comes from quotes of his like this, “Though I believe in democracy, justice for people is sometimes needed on the spot”.

The two-time MP from Satara will contest this Lok Sabha elections on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket.

Bhosale and Damayantiraje have a son, Veerpratapsinh and daughter Nayantara.

In 2014, Udyanraje Bhosale, who passed his HSC board exam from Ferguson College in Pune, had declared ownership of properties worth Rs 60.60 crore. In 2019, that declaration has risen to Rs 160.19 crore. Udyanraje Bhosale also declared ownership of jewellery worth Rs 1.90 crore.

Important footnotes on Bhosale’s affidavit are: that most of his property ownership has come to him by way of inheritance. Also, though he owns 1,000 of acres of land but, his affidavit only declares 434 acres as owned by him, claiming the rest of the lands have been granted as per a government resolution in 1984, under Saranjam lands. Even all the ‘devastan’ (diety) lands under his stewardship are not included in his personal assets.

Jewels of the crown

Udyanraje Bhosale enjoys ownership of a collection of ancient royal jewels, including a crown, jewellery sets, and dinning sets made from pure silver.

On the police books

Udyanraje Bhosale has 23 police cases registered against him, including cases like destroying properties and assaulting officials.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:09 IST