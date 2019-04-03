Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Won’t be part of India’: Mehbooba replies to Shah’s repeal 35A remark

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said Kashmir would cease to be a part of India if the conditions on which Jammu and Kashmir had acceded to India are removed.

Mehbooba Mufti made these remarks shortly after filing her nomination papers from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

The PDP president was replying to BJP chief Amit Shah’s statement that Article 35A would be repealed by 2020. “I think he should be prepared that by 2020, Jammu and Kashmir will not be part of the country if the very conditions on which it had acceded to the country are removed. Then they should be prepared for a bigger fight and Mehbooba Mufti will be in the forefront of that fight. The year 2020 will then also be Jammu and Kashmir’s deadline to the country,” she said while flanked by her party workers and leaders.

Regarding a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP president said that NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah should have made that point when he signed the 1975 accord, and insisted on the restoration of the prime minister’s post. “After that, the National Conference had two-third majority for all these years, unfortunately they did nothing of the sort. Today, they are talking (about PM for J&K), if that happens why not.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said they will do everything to defend Article 370. “The whole state is together on this.”

The PDP president also said that the points about Jammu and Kashmir in Congress’s manifesto, which was released by the party in Delhi, are similar to those of the PDP’s Agenda of Alliance document with the BJP.

Later, Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted regarding filing her nomination from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. “Filed my nomination from Anantnag constituency for #LokSabha2019. Was overcome with emotion since this is the first election I’ll contest without my father’s guidance & support. But am confident that my people will restore their faith in PDP. Its an honour to fight for them,” she tweeted.

In 2014, Mehbooba Mufti had won from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat by defeating the National Conference candidate, Mehboob Beigh, who had later joined the PDP. The NC and Congress were contesting elections jointly at that time. In 2016, after Mehbooba Mufti won the assembly elections from the Anantnag assembly set and was elected chief minister, she resigned from her parliamentary seat. However, elections for the vacant seat couldn’t be held due to volatile conditions in south Kashmir. Though, in 2017, Mehbooba Mufti had nominated her brother Tasaduq Mufti as the party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha seat.

This time also the elections in the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat will be held in three separate phases in April and May. The elections on the other two seats of the Valley, Baramulla and Srinagar, will be held on April 11 and 18.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 18:00 IST