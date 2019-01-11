Lok Sabha polls: BJYM to launch online volunteer programme on Jan 17

The youth wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off a pan-India online volunteer programme from Arunachal Pradesh on January 17, aiming to woo the young voters of the country in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, a top functionary of the organisation said on Thursday.

The programme is part of BJP’s Vijay Lakshya 2019 mission, a campaign to ensure the party’s victory in the elections, to be launched at the party’s national council meeting on January 12.

“We have identified more than 50 lakh such volunteers, who are ready to work with us on our Vijay Lakshya 2019 mission,” said Poonam Mahajan, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing.

She said the 14-point programme will be carried out between January 12 and March 2 to garner support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahajan said she will be interacting with more than 10,000 such volunteer across 100 districts, as part of the programme.

“The campaign [ Vijay Lakshya 2019] will be both online and off-line,” said Mahajan, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North-Central.

The BJYM launched a campaign song titled “NaMo Yuva” to attract young voters. “We have ringtones and caller tunes ready. They will be rolled out soon. We will come out with more jingles as the campaign progresses,” Mahajan said.

She claimed more than 15 crore people between the age of 18 and 23 will be eligible to vote in this election and the party’s youth wing was working towards ensuring that most of them vote for PM Modi.

“We are taking a pledge from these voters that their votes will go to Modi. Pictures of these workers will be shared on the BJP and BJYM’s online platforms,” Mahajan said.

An interactive series will be launched on the BJYM’s Facebook page and its website where people can ask questions to leaders, including Modi and party president Amit Shah. A NaMo Yuva volunteer network will also be created in more than 500 districts across the country, Mahajan said.

A similar network of youth icons will be raised, too, Mahajan said, adding that about 1,000 such icons will attend town hall porgammes, to be addressed by the Prime Minister, in Delhi later this month. A programme to choose 50,000 “campus ambassadors” from more than 30,000 academic institutions has also been planned, she said.

Mahajan also announced a WhatsApp engagement programme and another to increase NaMo App users among young voters.

Sports activities, events such as youth parliament and writers’ meets will also be held as part of the “offline” activities that the BJYM has planned, she said.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 07:48 IST