My nation, my vote: Address terrorism in Kashmir, says Pune-based Bijesh kumar

1. Have you voted in the past elections?

I have voted in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

2. What issues have mattered to you in the past?

The issue that mattered to me in the previous Lok Sabha elections was corruption. I was unhappy about 2G, 3G and commonwealth -related corruption issues. I voted so that corruption can be removed.

3. What issues matter to you today?

I now want affordable education, health, affordable houses and growth of the country. Above all, I want the leadership to solve the problem of terrorism in Kashmir. In my opinion, I need a leader with strong commitment to fight terrorism.

