My nation, my vote: My vote will be for an inclusive India, says Akramul Jabbar Khan, chief commissioner of income tax(retd)

Have you voted in the past elections?

I have missed voting only when I was appointed as an election observer and sent to different states on government election duty, otherwise I have tried to always exercise my right to vote.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

My vote is for progress and development, although I knew that those crying hoarse from the rooftops about ‘vikaas’ (development), were incapable of delivering. Had they been good managers and competent to achieve growth and development, they would hardly need decisive issues to create a vote bank. The last five years have proved me right, though I always prayed that I should be proved otherwise.

What issues matter to you today?

This year, more than the issue of development, it is the idea of an inclusive India that is most important to me, not the ‘ new India ‘ which is hate-ridden and lawless. I will vote for olden days when we had faith in administration and law enforcement bodies.

