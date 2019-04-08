On campaign trail, Odia film stars spar over reel hero-real hero

The intense political battle between ruling Biju Janata Dal and its principal challenger Bharatiya Janata Party spilled over into tinsel town on Monday with BJD MP and popular Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty sparring with fellow actor Babushan Mohanty over people of Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency “wanting a real hero and not a reel hero”.

Babushan, whose mother Aparajita Mohanty is a BJP candidate for Bhubaneswar-Ekamra assembly constituency had gone to Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency on April 6 to canvass for BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda and told the crowd that “people want real hero, not reel hero”. Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, one of the keenly-watched battles in Odisha, goes to polls on April 29.

“Baijayant Panda has worked for Kendrapara people for last 10 years. He is not just a people’s representative; he is also your true friend. I do not know politics. But, I am not an idiot. When it comes to self-respect and prestige, you need a real hero not reel hero,” said Babushan alias Tanmay, referring to Anubhav, who is the BJD candidate from the same Lok Sabha seat.

Anubhav, who is also a Rajya sabha MP, hit back saying Babushan may have done some films with the person (Baijayant Panda) who had invited him. “There might be some films in the pipeline or he might be lobbying for any award. He might have been paid for that for which he has come for campaigning,” said Anubhav Mohanty, referring to Babushan’s association with Tarang Cine Productions, a movie production house started by Baijayant’s wife Jagi Mangat Panda.

Though Odia film industry normally does not make movies on political issues or political personalities, the battle of 2019 seems to have altered that. To cash in on former chief minister Biju Patnaik’s popularity, a filmmaker close to BJD made a movie titled “Bijubabu” starring Anubhav.

But when the movie was released on March 29, filmgoers were hugely disappointed when they found that there was nothing in the movie remotely connected to the daredevil former CM except the name of the protagonist in the movie. While many alleged that the movie was released with an eye on the polls, Anubhav clarified that the movie was not a biopic and only showcased the “ideologies of Biju babu”.

A little-know political outfit Kalinga Sena has already complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha seeking a ban on display of the movie alleging it has violated model code of conduct.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 23:09 IST