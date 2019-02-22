Rahul Gandhi in Andhra Pradesh live updates: Congress chief to address rally, may speak on Special Category Status

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi will be in Andhra Pradesh on Friday to address public meetings in the state.

He started a visit to the famous hill shrine in Tirumala before launching his party’s campaign in Andhra Pradesh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election this summer with a rally in the temple town.

Rahul Gandhi left for Alipiri, the foothills of Tirumala, in a convoy of cars. From Alipiri, he climbed up the seven hills on foot to reach the temple town to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara.

It is Gandhi’s maiden visit to Tirumala as the Congress president.

5:34 pm IST Rahul Gandhi reaches public rally venue at Taraka Rama Stadium at Sri Venkateshwara University Rahul Gandhi reaches public rally venue at Taraka Rama Stadium at Sri Venkateshwara University. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of Jyoti Rao Phule at the Phule Circle and took part in the procession of the party workers demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.



