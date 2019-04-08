‘Ready to probe Karunanidhi’s death’: Tamil Nadu CM targets DMK chief Stalin

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday blamed DMK president MK Stalin for not taking his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi abroad for treatment and said his “government is prepared to order a probe into the death” .

The charge, made at an election rally in the Nilgiris constituency, is widely seen as EPS’ counter to Stalin’s repeated reference to former CM and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa’s mysterious death on December 5, 2016, after 75 days of treatment.

The one-man judicial panel, probing the circumstances leading to her death, has drawn flak from the High Court for not being focused on its job. The Commission of Inquiry, constituted after doubts were raised by present Deputy CM, O Panneerselvam (OPS) over the circumstances of her death, has already been given many extensions.

The Chief Minister alleged that there was a deliberate attempt of preventing Karunanidhi from getting better treatment abroad. “There is a question as to why the senior political leader was not taken overseas for adequate treatment,” he said.

He further claimed that had Karunanidhi been alive, Stalin would not have become president of the DMK.

Karunanidhi died on August 7, 2018 after weeks of hospitalisation, but, he had been bedridden for months before that and was confined to his Gopalapuram residence. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. .

Surprisingly, this is the first time that the AIADMK has raised the issue of the DMK patriarch’s death.

RS Bharathi, MP, and the DMK’s Organising Secretary, said: “As summer is nearing its peak, EPS has gone to the cool environs of the Nilgiris. Climate change has affected him, it seems. Further, he would have crossed the Kodanad estate if Jayalalithaa. Possibly, he could have been possessed by a ghost roaming there.’

“In case a probe is ordered, EPS would have to be questioned as the first accused.”

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 22:55 IST