Symbols of changing times: Laptop, pen drive, robot, toaster on EC list

A laptop, robot, CCTV camera, toaster, pen drive, headphones and a computer mouse – catching up with the digital age, the Election Commission of India (EC) has decided to induct new-age symbols to its list of 198 free symbols for independent candidates or small parties in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The number of free symbols in 2014 was 87.

An officer from the office of the chief electoral officer of the state wing of the Election Commission said, “These symbols have been introduced keeping in mind what people will be able to identify and connect with when they vote. New-age items have been introduced to keep up with time.”

The new list is a mixture of old and new symbols, representing all groups and communities. These include all kinds of fruits and vegetables, a gas cylinder, stove, pressure cooker, frying pan; utility items for farmers such as tractor, tiller, diesel pump, and well; vehicles such as a helicopter and autorickshaw, among others.

