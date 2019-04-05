‘Terrorists know Modi will teach them a lesson’: PM at Uttar Pradesh rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress and the BSP-SP grand-alliance in Uttar Pradesh at an election rally in Amroha. PM Modi said the “soft approach” adopted by these parties towards terror emboldened the perpetrators in the past.

“The soft approach adopted by these parties have not only helped the terrorists but also compromised your security…Due to vote bank politics, Bua and Babua (a reference often used by him to target Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati) used to set free the perpetrators of terror attacks,” PM Modi said at his public rally in western Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi said peace has been restored in the last five years. “Terrorists now know that if they did something, Modi will teach them a lesson even if they hide in paataal (deep hole),” the prime minister said.

Without mentioning about the Balakot air strike in Pakistan or Pulwama terror attack leaving 40 CRPF jawans dead, PM Modi said, “Should I have gone silent or launched strike after terror attack? Some people start crying when India enters the homes of terrorists and launches strike against them.”

“When Pakistan is being cornered in the world, these people are trying to become hero in that country,” he said upping ante against the Opposition party leaders who sought clarification from the government amid conflicting reports in the international media over operation conducted by the Indian Air Force at a terror camp in Pakistan.

‘Dalit’ In PM Modi’s Speech

The prime minister targeted the Congress accusing it of neglecting the Dalits and the leaders from the community. “The Congress, to give priority to one family, even tried everything to defeat BR Ambedkar. The Congress has started speaking about BR Ambedkar now due to compulsions of vote bank,” PM Modi said.

“The Congress dive not give credit to Babu Jagjivan Ram when India gave befitting reply to Pakistan in 1971 war even though he was the defence minister at the time,” he said suggesting that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was praised for the decisive military action at the cost of the former Dalit leader.

Dalits constitute about 21 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population. The state goes to vote in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls between April 11 and May 19. Eight Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the first phase. Amroha, the venue of the PM Modi’s rally, votes on April 18, the second phase of the national election.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 13:08 IST