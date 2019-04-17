Thane election office reaches out to voters with Leopard as mascot

To boost voter turnout this Lok Sabha elections from last time’s 50%, the Thane election office has reached out to 24,000 residential societies with its awareness programme that has a leopard as its mascot.

According to officials on Tuesday, the turnout in rural areas was more than 60%, while urban areas saw a meagre turnout. To grab the attention of the voters, the commission has chosen the leopard as the programme’s mascot.

The mascot along with the slogan “Vote Thane Vote” will be installed at prime locations in the city. Revathi Gaikar, the nodal officer for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP), said residents will identify with this mascot, which lives in the nearby Yeoor and was in the news a few months ago for wandering into a shopping mall.

Gaikar said, “The voter turnout for Thane district last time was merely 50.27%, which we aim to increase to 70%. The lowest turnout was in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi East, Kalyan West and Dombivli. We will focus on more SVEEP initiatives in these areas. A cycle rally will be organised on April 21.”

The district election commission has also reached out to 2,000 schools. A three-kilometre run, bike rallies and flash mobs are some of the other initiative to increase the voter awareness.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:41 IST