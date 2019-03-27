Trinamool manifesto calls for doubling of MGNREGA wage, probe into note ban

Trionamool Congress will pitch for a probe into demonetisation by a Supreme Court judge, review of the Goods and Services Tax and revival of the Planning Commission when the common minimum programme will be drafted by the opposition parties, TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday while announcing her party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

Over the past few months Mamata Banerjee has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of the Narendra Modi government, and she organised the first rally of opposition leaders on January 19 in Kolkata that was attended by leaders of almost two dozen parties.

The TMC chief also called for doubling the MNREGA scheme to 200 days a year and doubling the rate of payment from Rs 191 per day to Rs 382.

She also highlighted the successes of her pet projects such as Kanyashree (girlchild welfare project) and social security scheme for unorganised sector workers.

The Bengal chief minister emphasised that the manifesto pertained to the state of West Bengal. “When we form the next government, the different parties will sit together to draft a common minimum programme,” said Mamata Banerjee.

Opposition leaders targeted her over the manifesto. “She (Mamata) knows that they (TMC) will not be in a position to form a government at the Centre, and there will be no Federal Front. Therefore, she is making big promises to save her party’s seats in Bengal,” said BJP Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

Maidul Islam, who teaches political science at Centre for Studies in Social Sciences in Kolkata, pointed out that this manifesto promises too little for Bengal and focuses on the national level.

“Apart from putting pressure on the BJP using issues of demonetisation, GST and revival of the Planning Commission, she has basically proposed to take the Bengal experiment on inclusive development to a national scale,” Islam said.

“It is also evident that the TMC is keen on projecting itself as a national party,” added Islam.

TMC was the first to announce the full list of candidates for West Bengal within 48 hours of the polls dates being declared on March 10.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 17:47 IST