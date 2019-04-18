Violence and EVM glitches mar high-stakes poll contest

Curtains came down on polling in 38 Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies, where by-elections were held on Thursday. As many as 384 faulty electronic voting machines (EVM) and 692 faulty Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were replaced across the state. Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) law secretary Girirajan filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers were trying to capture polling booths.

Two voters passed away at the polling booth: an 80-year-old died of heart attack in Ananthalai, Arakkonam LS constituency, and a 65-year-old passed away in Sivagiri in Erode.

By 11 pm, the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was 71.11%, two points lower than the previous election. In Puducherry, the voter turnout recorded was 77.49%. Chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo said 67.08% polling was recorded in the 18 Assembly seats (till 3pm). The remaining four by-polls will be held on May 19. Counting of votes for all seats will take place on May 23.

The by-polls will seal the fate of Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in the state. Polling for Vellore LS seat was cancelled on Tuesday by the EC, which found merit to the charge that cash was being used to buy votes. The Income Tax department had conducted raids in the state, including at the premises of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan. AC Shanmugam, the AIADMK candidate from Vellore moved the Madras High Court regarding the decision to rescind the election.The court however, held up the EC’s decision.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 23:22 IST