Yogi Adityanath in West Bengal Live updates: UP CM to address rally in Purulia today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing a public in Purulia district of West Bengal on Tuesday.

Yogi Adityanath, who was denied permission by the West Bengal government to land his chopper in South Dinajpur district on Sunday, will this time take the road route to enter the state.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is scheduled to fly to Jharkhand on Tuesday and from there he will travel to Purlia by road.

3:30 pm IST Denied permission to hold rally in Murshidabad in Bengal: Shahnawaz Hussain BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said the TMC-led government in West Bengal has denied the party permission for a rally in Murshidabad and alleged that there is complete lawlessness in the state. Hussain said he will still go to Murshidabad and is already on the way. Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was denied permission to hold a rally in the state, which is witnessing a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP. “I have been told that the district administration has not given permission to hold a rally in Murshidabad, which was scheduled for today. The party had sought permission and had informed the local administration in advance,” Hussain told PTI.





3:25 pm IST UP CM to address rally at around 3:30 pm Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath left for West Bengal’s Purulia after the adjournment of the Vidhan Sabha session today. He is slated to address the rally at around 3:30 pm.





3:00 pm IST Denied permission to land, Yogi takes road route for Purulia rally After being denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday land in Jharkhand’s Bokaro and then travel to West Bengal’s Purulia district by road to address a public rally.





2:40 pm IST Yogi Adityanath leaves from Lucknow Adityanath has already left Lucknow for his Purulia rally. Before leaving for Jharkhand from where he is expected to enter West Bengal’s Purulia by road, Adityanath posted a series of tweets accusing Mamata Banerjee government of indulging in vendetta, violence and corruption.



