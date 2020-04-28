10K students studying in Prayagraj to be sent back home in other dists

lucknow

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:00 IST

The UP government on Monday decided to send home 10,000 students of other Uttar Pradesh districts who are studying or preparing for competitive examinations in Prayagraj.

Earlier, the government had brought back 10,500 students from Kota in Rajasthan and 12,200 migrant workers from Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that aware of the problems being faced by the students, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers to make arrangement of buses to send the students in Prayagraj home.

Yogi said the officers should ensure that students face no problem.

In the first phase, students of Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Chaitrakoot districts will be transported home on Tuesday morning by 300 UPSRTC buses.

After these students are reached home, the buses will transport the students of the remaining districts, Awasthi said.

The state government will also make arrangements to send home students of other states who are studying in Prayagraj, he said.

Terming this as gift of the chief minister to the students, Awasthi said the Prayagraj administration, educational institutions, district police and UPSRTC has been directed to prepare a detailed list of students who wish to go home, he said.

Police personnel will escort the buses to their destination. There will be separate buses to transport male and female students, he said.

UP GOVERNMENT HAS PLANS TO BRING BACK AROUND 10 LAKH MIGRANT WORKERS

The government brought back 12,200 migrant workers from Haryana in two days. Medical test of the migrants was done before transporting bringing them to UP.

Awasthi said the UP chief minister had spoken to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to finalize the work plan to transport the migrant workers from Haryana to UP.

The state government has plans to bring back around 10 lakh migrant workers from various states. The DMs of all the 75 districts have been directed to establish quarantine facilities that can house 15,000- 25,000 migrants each. The migrants will be lodged in the quarantine facilities for 14 days before being sent back home, Awasthi said.

The government will also conduct medical test of the migrants to ensure that they are free from infection. After discharge from the government quarantine facilities, the workers will stay in home quarantine for another 14 days. The state government will collect information about the well-being of the migrants during their home quarantine as well, he said.