18-year-old girl burnt to death in UP’s Unnao

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly burnt to death on Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao when she was returning from the market after buying vegetables.

According to her family, the girl had left her house around 7 pm on her bicycle.

Around 8 pm, the girl was seen in flames near Bara Sagwar between her house and the market, according to a witness who told police he couldn’t do much to save the girl.

The girl’s burnt body was found at the spot. A plastic container, partially filled with petrol, and matchbox were found close to the body. Her bicycle and the vegetables were lying nearby.

Unnao SP Pushpanjali said it was not clear if she committed suicide or was murdered. But the victim’s mother and brother have alleged she was burnt alive by unidentified people.

Lucknow ADG, Rajeev Krishna said police were treating the case as homicide as it appears that the girl had been murdered.

“It is a gruesome crime and the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared,” he said.

Lucknow zone IG, Sujeet Pandey visited the crime spot to monitor investigations.

The mother was working in a nearby mustard field at the time of the crime.