19 more coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar

Nineteen more people were found Covid-19 positive in the district on Friday raising the total case count to 159, an official said.

lucknow Updated: Jun 12, 2020 22:19 IST
Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the district authorities received 117 results of samples in which 19 people were tested positive.
Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the district authorities received 117 results of samples in which 19 people were tested positive.(File photo for representation)
         

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the district authorities received 117 results of samples in which 19 people were tested positive.

With this, there are 85 active patients undergoing treatment in Covid-designated hospitals while 74 people have recovered from the disease in the district so far, she said.

The DM added that the 19 fresh cases are contacts of previous patients infected by the virus.

