24 hours later, Lucknow back to square one

Several departments pooled in their resources to spruce up the city for the two-day UP Investors’ Summit which ended on Thursday. Roundabouts were cleaned , encroachments on crossings removed, street lights changed, special LED strings rolled on street light poles, roads and drains repaired and streets swept clean.

New Zealand team calls on Mayor A delegation of NRIs led by Suman Kapoor from Hamilton, New Zealand, met Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia at her residence on Friday. New Zealand is among top three cleanest countries in the world. The delegates from New Zealand appreciated the arrangements for Investors’ Summit and cleanliness of the city.

Topics like solid waste management and waste collection were discussed during the meeting.

Ironically, 24 hours later, things were back to square one. Encroachments sprang up again at Hussadiya crossing, Patrakarpuram, Vibhutikhand and near Shaheed Path and dividers, painted black and white just two days back, once more sported pan masala stains.

“Lucknowites don’t take pride in preserving the assets which the state government creates for them,” said additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava, who was closely monitoring the sanitation on roads and decking up Lohia Path for the summit.

He said, “Eleven people were fined for spitting pan masala on the recently painted dividers. Sadly, people keep on repeating the mistake and argue when caught spitting or spreading filth on the road. They just don’t own the city like they own their houses.”

Lucknow before and during the summit. (HT Photo)

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) spent Rs 24.25 crore , Lucknow Development Authority Rs 13.08 crore, PWD R12.58 crore and many other departments also contributed their bit for cleanliness during the summit. In all, Rs 65 crore were spent on sprucing up the city, said district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

“The effort would be to maintain similar kind of vigil and alertness when it comes to keeping the city beautiful, neat and clean,” he said.

However, all the 20,000 flowerpots kept on the dividers were removed by the administration on Thursday night so that they may be used in future for decorating the footpaths.

The LED strings, still wrapped round the street light poles, would be removed after Holi, said an LMC official on condition of anonymity.

“We fear that these expensive LED strings would be stolen if left on the poles. That is why it is necessary to remove them and use them on other occasions as required,” an official said.

Nevertheless, the LMC is planning to keep up a similar standard of cleanliness. Municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh has directed zonal officers to fine those who spit or spread filth on the roads. “We have to be very strict with those who deface our city. So much effort has been put in for achieving this level of cleanliness and making the city beautiful. We cannot allow some people to hold this city to ransom,” said Udairaj Singh.