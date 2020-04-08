29 fresh corona positive cases in UP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:37 IST

Rampur on Wednesday became the 38th district in Uttar Pradesh to report coronavirus positive cases even as 29 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 361.

“The number of fresh cases was 29 while two people of Noida were declared cured, taking the number of cured patients in UP to 31,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer.

The number of fresh Tablighi Jamaat members, who tested coronavirus positive during the day was 16, including five in Lucknow, taking the number of jamaat members who tested positive to 195

Addressing a press conference, principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that pooling of patients will now start to save resources like PPE kits, masks and manpower.

“Also a new category ‘L-1’ facility will be created to handle double the capacity of patients,” said Prasad.

This facility will be at different places, including hotels and lodges, and will be at par with the 10,000 beds under L-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid-19 hospital facilities.

“About 75% of the patients are asymptomatic and they can be kept in such facilities as these patients need no treatment but monitoring,” said Prasad. He said “The average daily number of samples tested will also be doubled form 700-800 to 1500.”

Prasad said the samples of people with influenza like symptoms will also be taken now.

The districts that reported cases till now are Agra (64), Lucknow (29), Ghaziabad (23), Noida (62), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (8), Pilibhit (2), Moradabad (1), Shamli (17), Jaunpur (4), Bagpat (3), Meerut (35), Bareilly (6), Bulandshahr (8), Basti (8), Hapur (3), Ghazipur (5), Azamgarh (4), Firozabad (7), Hardoi (1), Pratapgarh (3), Saharanpur (14), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (2), Maharajganj (6), Hathras (4), Mirzapur (2), Rae Bareli (2), Aurriya (1) Barabanki (1) Kaushambi (2), Bijnor (1), Sitapur (10), Prayagraj (1), Mathura (2), Badaun (1), Rampur (5) and Varanasi (9).

The total number of patients who recovered in Uttar Pradesh is now 31 and deaths reported till now are four in number one each in Basti, Meerut, Agra and Varanasi.