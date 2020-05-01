e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 3 cops among 8 more persons test positive in Varanasi

3 cops among 8 more persons test positive in Varanasi

Eight more persons, including a ward boy and three police constables, tested positive for coronavirus in Varanasi on Thursday.

lucknow Updated: May 01, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
         

Eight more persons, including a ward boy and three police constables, tested positive for coronavirus in Varanasi on Thursday.

With eight fresh cases, the tally of corona patients in Varanasi district jumped to 60.

Eight of them have been successfully cured, while one died and 51 persons are under treatment.

District magistrate (DM) Kaushalraj Sharma said of the eight new corona positive cases, one is a 58-year-old powerloom operator. He is a resident of Jaitpura and was referred to Banaras Hindu University by Jam

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news