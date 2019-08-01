3 cops deployed for Unnao rape survivor’s security suspended for negligence

lucknow

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:47 IST

Four days after Raebareli road accident in which the Unnao gangrape survivor was critically injured, three police personnel including two women constables, who were deputed in the survivor’s security, were placed under suspension on the grounds of negligence in duty on Thursday.

Unnao’s Superintendent of Police Madhawa Prasad Verma has suspended three police personnel including one gunner Sudesh Kumar and two women constables Ruby Patel and Sunita Devi, said Mukul Prasad, spokesperson for the district police.

Verma said the three police personnel were deputed to accompany the gang rape survivor when she is on move to anywhere while six other police personnel were deployed in security at her residence in Unnao.

He said the preliminary inquiry confirmed negligence of the three personnel.

The inquiry indicted the three for not accompanying the rape survivor when she left home in a car along with her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan, her aunt and the aunt’s sister to meet her uncle lodged at Raebareli district jail in a separate case of firing in 2000.

After meeting the survivor and her family members in KGMU’s trauma centre in Lucknow, Additional Director General, Lucknow Range, Rajeev Krishna had earlier stated the police personnel did not accompany the survivor as she and her family members themselves asked them to stay back as due to lack of space in the car. He, however, had added that still it needs to be enquired properly that why security personnel did not accompany her despite being aware of the risk to her life.

The rape survivor’s car was hit head-on by a speeding truck near Ataura police outpost under Gurbakshganj police station of Rae Bareli district at around 1 pm on Sunday afternoon when she along with her lawyer and two family members was going to meet the rape survivor’s uncle.

In the incident, the survivor’s aunt and her sister were killed, while the survivor and the lawyer were critically injured. The survivor and the lawyer have been on life support system at the KGMU’s trauma centre in Lucknow since then.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:47 IST