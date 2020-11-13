e-paper
3 dead, 2 others hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Lucknow

lucknow Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 15:17 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Lucknow
The post-mortem report would help ascertain if toxic liquor caused the deaths or they died due to overconsumption of alcohol, the police official said.(Hindustan Times)
         

Three people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Banthara area of the state capital while two others were taken seriously ill and admitted to hospital, police said on Friday.

Sundar Lal (35), Acche (30) and Rajkumar (32) had consumed alcohol late Thursday evening along with two others, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma said on Friday.

Lal, Achhe and Rajkumar were taken ill and rushed to a nearby hospital where they died in the night, the DCP said.

The other two have been admitted to the trauma centre, he said.

The post-mortem report would help ascertain if toxic liquor caused the deaths or they died due to overconsumption of alcohol, the police official said.

The liquor seller has gone absconding and a search is on for him, the DCP added.

