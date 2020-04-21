e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 5,000 labourers stranded in Lucknow get ‘survival kit’

5,000 labourers stranded in Lucknow get ‘survival kit’

As per the survey, around 5,243 labourers from different states and districts and employed in Lucknow at the time of lockdown were stranded and facing difficulties.

lucknow Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
After lockdown, the administration would ensure the safe return of these labourers to their home towns.
After lockdown, the administration would ensure the safe return of these labourers to their home towns.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

More than 5,000 labourers, who were working in Lucknow when the lockdown was announced, are stranded after being disowned by people they were working for, says a survey conducted jointly by the district administration and the Lucknow Nagar Nigam.

“The survey was carried out as we had no data on number of labourers working in the state capital. Also, we were clueless on where they are putting up after being disowned by their employers,” said Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner.

The need of the survey was felt even more when the administration started getting frantic calls from people informing us about stranded labourers with no food and water, said Meshram, adding: “We roped in Nagar Nigam to carry out a survey and covered all eight zones and tehsils. The figure, which came to fore, was much more than what we were expecting.”

As per the survey, around 5,243 labourers from different states and districts and employed in Lucknow at the time of lockdown were stranded and facing difficulties.

“Mostly from Bengal, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand, maximum numbers of labourers were found in Sarojininagar tehsil. The survey also includes their address and the states or districts to which they belong,” said the commissioner.

“Once the survey was done, our priority was to ensure regular food supply to these stranded labourers. Hence we decided to prepare a survival kit and ensured its distribution among them,” he added.

The survival kit included 30kg of essential food material, including rice, flour, gram, edible oil, potatoes, onions, spices, salt, sugar etc enough to cater to the family of four.

An official said the kit had enough material to last for the entire lockdown period.

Other than this, the administration has also launched a helpline 9415005004, or 9650682159 to report stranded labourers or those in need. Officials said after lockdown, the administration would ensure the safe return of these labourers to their home towns.

top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi Jamaat chief’s appeal to jamaat members
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi Jamaat chief’s appeal to jamaat members
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news