Accepting Maya’s quid pro quo offer may be Cong’s only option

The Congress may appear indecisive over BSP chief Mayawati’s offer to the party for a quid pro quo in Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. However, it may have no other option but to accept the offer, keeping in view the prevailing political scenario.

According to Mayawati’s offer, her party would support the Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha election in MP if all its seven MLAs vote for the BSP’s Rajya Sabha candidate in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Congress high command will take a decision on the issue soon,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Other Congressmen, however, feel that the party, with only seven MLAs, has no other option but to accept Mayawati’s offer.

“The Congress has been pushing for opposition unity. By supporting the Samajwadi Party candidate in the by-election to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, the BSP has seized the initiative. The Congress, with seven MLAs, has no option. It will have to support the SP and BSP candidates in Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections. It may also consider the offer for a safe exit from the by-poll,” said a senior party leader.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar said the BSP chief spoke about giving with one hand and taking with the other hand in the Rajya Sabha poll. “We are, however, busy campaigning for party candidates with folded hands,” said Babbar.