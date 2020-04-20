Agra: Govt hospital refuses admission to pregnant woman

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:37 IST

A full-term pregnant patient was denied admittance into Agra’s Lady Lyall (district women’s) Hospital on Monday, after the hospital’s demand for two packets of blood was not met.

When all the efforts of the patient’s labourer husband failed in getting her admitted and he tried to take the woman back home, he had to do so on a rickshaw, as the ambulance services too were not available.

Parvez (Shabeer Ullah) 35, a resident of Nagla Mewati, in Agra, said, “I informed them that being a daily wage labourer, it was tough to arrange blood as I had no money left. I also offered to give my blood, but they refused and insisted that I get the required blood.”

However, Lady Lyall Hospital officials denied that any such patient came to them, though they said that they are trying to find out more from hospital staff on duty at that time.

The incident happened with pregnant Rubeena Begum. “My wife was in the last days of pregnancy and on Monday, early in the morning, she experienced severe pain. I took her to Lady Lyall hospital around 5:30 am but hospital staff present there did not admit her.

“I requested almost everyone present there, but all efforts went in vain. At about 10:30 am, an attendant of one of the patients intervened and apprised the doctor on duty and other staff about my wife’s case. Doctors and other staff members asked me to arrange for two packets of blood for my wife and said that only then would they admit her,” Parvez said.

“Thereafter, I decided to take my wife home, as she was crying due to severe pain. But after I called on 102 and 108 ambulance numbers, nothing worked and I got no response despite many requests,” he added.

“So, I went outside the hospital to arrange a private vehicle, but did not find anything. I requested policemen, passers-by, but nobody assisted me,” he said.

“After some time an Agra Nagar Nigam employee arranged for a rickshaw on which I brought my wife back home. I would like to thank the man who arranged the rickshaw during this tough time and only because of his efforts was I able to take my wife home and she is safe. She has given birth to a baby boy at home with the help of a ‘daayi’ (a nurse),” Parvez said.

Lady Lyall Hospital superintendent Asha Sharma said, “I am unaware about such a patient and this case. But when I enquired about it, doctors and other staff claimed that no such case came to their knowledge. We are trying to find out more details in this regard with the staff on duty at that time.”