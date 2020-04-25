Agra lockdown to continue as corona positive cases increase.

lucknow

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:50 IST

Due to rising number of corona positive cases, the Agra district administration has decided against any relaxation in lockdown which would continue till May 3.

So far 358 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra including a chef who prepares food for 150 policemen at the police lines, a medicine whole seller, a junior doctor, a ward boy and a nurse at the SN Medical College.

Two more deaths of corona positive cases took place, taking the tally of corona deaths to eight. Six of these deaths have been reported this month.

No positive case was reported from Agra for most of Friday but late in the day 13 positive cases surfaced. Eight more positive cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in Agra to 358.

“The lockdown would continue till May 3 and there won’t be any relaxation before that,” said Agra’s district magistrate Ptabhu N Singh.

“Essential items however will be available as before,” he said.

“The wholesale vegetable market has been decentralized with several small vegetable markets being set up in different parts of city and this will ensure supply to every part of Agra now onwards,” stated DM Agra.

“Residents should avoid going out and should regularly sanitize themselves,” he added.