AIDS patients in UP accuse hospital of refusing surgery after 3-month wait

Nine AIDS patients have accused the Pratapgarh district hospital authorities of refusing to perform general surgery on them for other ailments.

The patients said the authorities cited rules to justify the refusal which came after a three-month wait. During this waiting period, the patients were assured that they would be operated on.

The refusal has led to activists questioning why the patients were kept waiting in the first place when the rules did not have a provision for surgery on AIDS patients at the district hospital.

These patients, including five women, have medical problems related to gall bladder stones, uterine tumour and hernia.

Defending their action, the hospital authorities said the district hospital had only one operating theatre. They also said the rules stipulate that surgery on AIDS patients can be done only in an OT dedicated for them as otherwise general patients would be exposed to the risk of infection.

Now, the patients will have to get their surgeries done at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, which is a tertiary hospital. The Pratapgarh district hospital is a secondary hospital and has one OT.

An AIDS patient, who is also suffering from hernia, said, “We were assured surgery will be done in the district hospital and now we have been shown the rules. We have been suffering for many months and it is not over yet.”

A woman patient said, “I can’t afford treatment in a private hospital but the behaviour of government hospital doctors is pathetic. Why did they keep assuring us of an operation?”

Pratapgarh chief medical superintendent Yogender Yati said, “Operating on AIDS/HIV infected patients can risk the lives of other patients. Our manual says such patients should be operated on in tertiary hospitals.”

Another Pratapgarh health official, who refused to be named, said HIV/AIDS patients were supposed to be operated on in a dedicated OT so that other patients did not get affected in any way.

“The Pratapgarh district hospital has one OT and around 16-18 surgeries are done in a day,” he said.

An activist Satish Kumar said, “There are over 2,500 people living with HIV/AIDS in Pratapgarh district. Many of them need a different kind of health care. The government should create health facilities for these people.”

Some of these patients had staged a protest on November 20 last year after Yati had assured they would be operated within a week.

Asked why patients were not informed earlier that they could not be operated on, Yogender Yati said, “Earlier, I was not aware of it.”

A hospital employee said the men among the patients were asked to come for surgery in the first week of January but they could not be operated on due to unspecified reasons.

The surgery of the women patients was also put on hold as the hospital unavailability of a woman doctor, the employee said.

