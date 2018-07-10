Akhilesh takes jibe at BJP government, calls it ‘kainchiwali sarkar’

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav yet again took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a ‘kainchiwali sarkar’ (scissor-wielding government) that ‘either cut the fabric of social harmony or ribbons of SP government’s development projects as its own.

Modi on Monday inaugurated the Samsung facility, billed as the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida.

In a tweet posted hours before Modi inaugurated the facility, Akhilesh said: “It was our government’s development philosophy that initiated the world’s biggest mobile phone facility project in 2016. It was our government that provided all the necessary permissions to Samsung. This scissors-wielding government has been busy either cutting the threads of social harmony or the ribbons of our government’s development projects.”

This is the second time Akhilesh took a jibe at Modi on project inauguration. Earlier, last year on January 25, when Modi had inaugurated the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro, Akhilesh had tweeted: “Ram Ram Japna, Paraya Kaam Apna”.

Hours after the tweet, Akhilesh issued a detailed statement pointing out that a MoU was signed in his presence between the Samsung India’s president and UP chief secretary on October 18, 2016. “It was our government that made 30-acre land available to the company. The plant that is being inaugurated today would only boost the philosophy of progress. Samsung has stood up to the expectations by starting the factory.”

Akhilesh further said that the BJP government did not do any work for development and believed in “reaping the crops sowed by others”.