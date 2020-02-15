Akhilesh Yadav alleges threat to life as intruder shouts ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kannauj

lucknow

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:10 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged a threat to his life from ‘Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people’.

He made the allegation in Kannauj where an intruder shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during a women’s conference at the party office in the SP chief’s presence.

Describing the incident as a breach of security, the SP chief alleged he had received a threat from a BJP leader two days earlier.

Yadav said he would hold a press conference in Lucknow soon and reveal more about the threat that he had received over the phone.

He said ‘BJP people’ were sending their people to his programmes. Last month, SP security personnel caught an LIU (government’s Local Intelligence Unit) personnel at Akhilesh Yadav’s press conference in Lucknow.

The incident in Kannauj on Saturday happened when Akhilesh Yadav addressed a women’s at the party office there.

Criticising the BJP and its government in his speech, Yadav said the BJP government shut down all public interest projects started by the previous Samajwadi Party government and that BJP government renamed the Samajwadi pension scheme as the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

When Akhilesh attacked the BJP government over unemployment, a youth in the crowd stood up and interrupted Yadav mid-sentence.

He counter-questioned Yadav, asking what he proposed to do if his government came to power. Yadav asked the youth to come closer as he was inaudible to him. At this, the youth shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

At this, Yadav first said that he revered all--Ram, Krishna, Vishnu and Shiva. He then expressed anger over the youth’s presence at the event and questioned the police personnel on duty at the spot. Soon, SP workers pounced on the youth and took him aside.

DGP asks Kannauj SP to probe

Officiating Uttar Pradesh director general of police Hitesh Chandra Awasthy on Saturday said he had instructed the Kannauj superintendent of police (SP) to investigate the matter.

He also said he had asked the SP to identify the youth and ensure that there was no breach of security around former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.