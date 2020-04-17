Alert citizens make a point in corona battle

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:46 IST

Their concern for the nation’s welfare overrides their personal interests and inhibitions.

Bucking the trend of those hiding travel history details amid the Covid-19 outbreak, a few alert citizens have stepped forward to volunteer for medical examination and go for quarantine so that others don’t get infected. Police have announced they will honour such people with the Alert Citizen award.

Take the case of Mohd Hamid, a preacher from Deoria who says he left his home district in November and visited several places for work ever since.

“I went to Delhi from Hardoi on March 18 and then came to Lucknow on March 21. I visited a religious congregation at the Aminabad mosque (in the state capital) before calling my son, who lives here,” he recalls.

The Janta Curfew was observed on March 22. The next day, some mosques were sealed as some infected persons were found in Delhi and some other places, he says.

“I called a policeman and informed him about my travel to Delhi and then the Lucknow mosque. He got me medically examined and put in a quarantine centre after I tested negative. Since I had met my son and daughter-in-law, they are also in quarantine. I urge other people to come out on their own. This is the only remedy to save ourselves as well as others,” he says.

Then, there is Gomtinagar’s Yash, who was studying in London and arrived in India on March 18 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I was aware of what’s happening around. When I reached home here, I felt some symptoms like cough and cold. The next day, I went to hospital and apprised them about my travel history,” he says.

He was medically examined. Although he tested negative, he was put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“I was in hospital and came back home on April 6,” he says.

“I think this is the right thing to do instead of waiting for the infection to be severe or for others to get infected,” he adds.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order, Naveen Arora has advised members of the Tablighi Jamaat and those who have come in contact with them to come forward for medical examination.

“Tablighi Jamaat member or those who have come in contact with them should go for quarantine and call 0522-2780880, 8005192677,” he says.