Allahabad high court refuses relief to Bulandshahr violence case accused

The Allahabad high court on Friday declined to stay the arrest of one Satish, an accused in Bulandshahr violence in which police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth was killed on December 3. The violence had erupted over alleged cow slaughter in the area.

Dismissing the writ petition, a division bench comprising justice Naheed Ara Moonis and justice Manju Rani Chauhan directed the accused to surrender before the court within a week.

On December 4, Syana police had lodged an FIR against Satish and many others in connection with the killing of the cop. In the writ petition, the petitioner took the plea that name of father of accused Satish has not been mentioned in the FIR and as a result cops are harassing several persons with the same name residing in the area.

Taking the plea that he is innocent and police was falsely implicating him, he requested the court to stay his arrest.

However, the state counsel opposed the petition on the ground that the petitioner is named in the FIR and the case is a serious one.

