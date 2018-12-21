Bulandshahr violence: High Court seeks status report

The Allahabad high court on Thursday sought a status report from the state government regarding the probe into the recent violence in Bulandshahr wherein a police inspector and a local youth were killed.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Shikhar Agarwal aka Shikhar Kumar, an accused in the Bulandshahr violence case, a division bench comprising justice Ram Surat Ram Maurya and justice Anil Kumar directed the state government to file its reply (counter affidavit) in response to the contentions raised in the writ petition.

The court fixed January 18, 2019, as the next date of hearing in the matter. The petitioner contended that he was a medical student, alleging that instead of investigating the matter, the local policemen were harassing his family.

Hence, he requested the court to direct transfer of investigation into Bulandshahr violence from local police to some other agency. However, opposing the writ petition, the state counsel contended that a special investigation team had been set up to investigate the Bulanshahr incident.

Further, a magisterial enquiry was also going on into the incident. The state counsel further contended that the petitioner was named in the case and was not co-operating in the investigation. The counsel further said even his (petitioner’s) property had been attached to secure his presence in the court.

To recall, on December 3, police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were attacked and killed in Bulandshahr by a mob protesting against an alleged incident of cow slaughter in the area.

