Eight arrested in Bulandshahr alleged cow slaughter, carcass recovery cases

Eight people were arrested on Wednesday in two separate cases of alleged cow slaughter and cow carcass recovery in Bulandshahr, a senior police officer said.

Saqib, Safruddin, Banne and Asif were arrested in the cow slaughter case registered at Syana police station, inspector general, crime, SK Bhagat said. The recovery of a large number of cow carcasses near Mahaw village had triggered mob violence on Monday in which a police inspector and a local youth were killed.

Asif Qurshi, Raqib, Aman Khan and Waseem Pathan were arrested in the second case lodged after a cow carcass was found in Bulandshahar’s Jahangirabad area on Wednesday, the IG said.

Timely intervention by the police in Wednesday’s case prevented the situation at Jahangirabad, 29 kilometres southwest of Mahaw, getting out of hand, police officials said.

According to reports, some passersby informed the police that a cow carcass had been found on Jahagirabad-Daulatpur road near a brick-kiln field and local police rushed to the spot. Additional police force from other police stations were also called to the spot as activists of the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits gathered there after coming to know about the recovery of the carcass.

The police managed to pacify the activists by immediately registering an FIR in the matter, additional director general (ADG) of police, law and order, Anand Kumar said. The carcass was buried in a field nearby.

Bulandhshahr’s additional superintendent of police, city, Praveen Ranjan Singh then said there was no trouble in Jahangirabad. Police had registered an FIR of cow slaughter and taken four suspects into custody for interrogation, he had added.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 23:59 IST