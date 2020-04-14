e-paper
Bareilly man offers himself for human trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Bareilly man offers himself for human trial of Covid-19 vaccine

At a time when people are staying home to remain out of the grip of Sars-Cov-2, a villager in Aonla town in Bareilly district has offered himself for the human trial which may help get a vaccine to fight the deadly virus.

lucknow Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
         

At a time when people are staying home to remain out of the grip of Sars-Cov-2, a villager in Aonla town in Bareilly district has offered himself for the human trial which may help get a vaccine to fight the deadly virus that has so far killed over a lakh people across the world.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over to SDM, Aonla, KK Singh, 35-year-old Omendra Singh Chauhan has made the offer to do his bit to save millions affected by coronavirus.

“I had given the letter to the SDM last week. I got a call from the PMO today (Tuesday) by an official who said that the letter had been received and he inquired about my family and sought other details,” said Chauhan.

Agriculture is the mainstay of his family and Chauhan, a bachelor, is third among five brothers. “I completed my graduation in science from Bareilly college in 2004 and then did a brief stint with a bank. But then I quit my job in 2012 and now manage an NGO which runs an anti-reservation movement,” he said.

On being asked whether he had consulted his family before making the offer, Chauhan said he told his brothers about his decision after handing over the letter to the SDM.

“They were taken aback initially but now they are with me and support my decision,” he said.

