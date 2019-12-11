e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
BJP govt bent upon ruining farmers: Akhilesh

lucknow Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP government appeared bent upon ruining the farmers and its decision not to increase prices of sugarcane was a conspiracy against farmers.

In a press statement, Yadav said if the BJP government was sensitive to the problems of sugarcane growers, the price of Rs 450 per month should be declared for sugarcane.

He said the input cost for growing sugarcane had gone up in view of rising prices of fertilisers, electricity and diesel.

The BJP government’s indifference to the condition of farmers had added to their woes, he said. He said the SP government did justice to farmers while the BJP government was only doing injustice to them.

Yadav said besides sugarcane farmers, paddy and potato growers were also victims of BJP government’s indifference.

